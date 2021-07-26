J&K leads in power losses in India; Delhi the best performer

“Reduction in the ACS-ARR gap is extremely encouraging, particularly when access in rural areas has improved significantly over the last half a decade. The focus of the central government on smart metering will yield further benefits as the experience has indicated commercial loss reduction in areas where these have been deployed," said Shubhranshu Patnaik, a partner at Deloitte. “The distribution and sub-transmission grid has been in dire need of modernization, and we need a sustained focus on efficiency to create the headroom for capital investments without over-burdening the consumers."