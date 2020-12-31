JSPL bags Gare Palma coal mine block in Chhattisgarh

JSPL bags Gare Palma coal mine block in Chhattisgarh1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 08:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal-owned JSPL on Thursday said its subsidiary Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.
In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.
"Jindal Power Ltd won (the) auction...at 25 per cent bid premium of the representative price. We are thankful to the Ministry of Coal for declaring us as the successful bidder," JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said in the statement.
Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
