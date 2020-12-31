OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >JSPL bags Gare Palma coal mine block in Chhattisgarh
Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Photo: Getty Images
Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Photo: Getty Images

JSPL bags Gare Palma coal mine block in Chhattisgarh

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 08:24 PM IST PTI

In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine

New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal-owned JSPL on Thursday said its subsidiary Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.

In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Jindal Power Ltd won (the) auction...at 25 per cent bid premium of the representative price. We are thankful to the Ministry of Coal for declaring us as the successful bidder," JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said in the statement.

Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout