JSPL bags Gare Palma coal mine block in Chhattisgarh

JSPL bags Gare Palma coal mine block in Chhattisgarh1 min read . 08:24 PM IST
In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine
New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal-owned JSPL on Thursday said its subsidiary Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.
New Delhi: Industrialist Naveen Jindal-owned JSPL on Thursday said its subsidiary Jindal Power has been declared as the successful bidder for a block of Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh.
In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.
In a statement, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) said the coal ministry has declared Jindal Power as the successful bidder for Gare Palma IV/1 Mine.
"Jindal Power Ltd won (the) auction...at 25 per cent bid premium of the representative price. We are thankful to the Ministry of Coal for declaring us as the successful bidder," JSPL Managing Director V R Sharma said in the statement.
Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.