JSW Energy's Kutehr project signs 240 MW pact with Haryana discom

JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for 50% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy. The company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030, with the share of renewable energy increasing to 85% of total. Around 2.5 GW of renewable projects are currently under-construction: 2.2 GW wind and solar projects, tied with SECI and JSW Group, are expected be commissioned in the next 12 months, while the 240 MW Kutehr hydro project is expected to be commissioned in the next 30 months. With the commissioning of these projects, the Company’s total generation capacity will increase to ~7 GW, with renewable energy contributing to about 55%.