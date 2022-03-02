NEW DELHI : JSW, Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd have placed bids for 11 coal mines.

A total of 21 companies have put in 26 bids in total.

The process of fourth tranche of auction of coal mines for sale of coal was launched by the Ministry of Coal on December 16, 2021. The last date of submission of technical bid was February 28, 2022, said a statement from the Ministry of Coal.

JSW and Jindal have submitted two bids each.

The other bidders include Kalki Ispat Pvt Ltd, BS Ispat Ltd, YJSL Logistics LLP, Amaltas Aviation Services Pvt Ltd, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd, Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation Ltd, CG Natural Resources.

Five out off the 11 coal mines put on auction received single bids.

The Gare Palma IV/6 mine in Chhattisgarh received a maximum of eight bids.

"The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders would be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on MSTC portal from March 24, 2022," said the statement.

