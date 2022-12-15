Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs1,397 crore for T&D business

"Working capital is usually high in H1, and eases by the financial year end. The company targets net working capital of 110-120 days by end-FY23. It has started taking advances as interest rates are climbing. It aims to reduce its consolidated net debt by Rs3bn-4bn (to Rs15bn) by end-FY23," according to Rahul Jain and Prem Khurana of Anand Rathi Research, in a report dated November 11.

