Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs1,397 crore for T&D business

Kalpataru Power bags orders worth Rs1,397 crore for T&D business1 min read . 07:52 PM IST
- With these new orders, Kalpataru’s YTD FY23 order intake has reached ₹ 15,784 crores at consolidated level
MUMBAI :Kalpataru Power Transmission said in an exchange filing that it received orders worth ₹1,397 crore for its T&D business in India and overseas.
“These new orders in addition to the orders declared earlier during the year have significantly enhanced our T&D order book and provides good visibility for future growth. We are confident that our T&D business is poised for robust growth on back of strong business outlook and order visibility in our focused markets," the company said.
"With these new orders, our YTD FY23 order intake has reached ₹ 15,784 Crores at consolidated level. Additionally, we have a strong L1 position. This provides us with confidence to achieve our targeted growth going forward," Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Power said.
Last week, the company had approved raising ₹99 crores through non-convertible debenture at a coupon rate of 8.46% on a private placement basis.
The said NCDs will be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited.
"Working capital is usually high in H1, and eases by the financial year end. The company targets net working capital of 110-120 days by end-FY23. It has started taking advances as interest rates are climbing. It aims to reduce its consolidated net debt by Rs3bn-4bn (to Rs15bn) by end-FY23," according to Rahul Jain and Prem Khurana of Anand Rathi Research, in a report dated November 11.
Kalpataru Power Transmission is specializing in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business and has global footprints in 67 countries.
Shares of Kalpataru Power were ended 0.77% higher at ₹551.25 on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday
