Keeping fuel prices steady during turmoil comes with a price
Summary
- High oil prices and little likelihood of higher retail prices will squeeze the marketing margins of state-owned OMCs
An escalation in West Asia could ignite crude oil prices and hurt marketing margins of India's oil marketing companies (OMC), given their limited space to raise fuel prices in an election season. With crude prices crossing $90 per barrel last week and fears that it could go beyond $100 if the conflict flares up, concerns have grown in the energy market.