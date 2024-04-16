Keeping fuel prices steady during turmoil comes with a price

“Although the situation has not escalated so far, in case there is a major disruption on the Strait of Hormuz, even $100 per barrel looks less. Prices may surge further as the Strait handles transport of about 25% of the global oil consumption. And a surge in crude price is negative for OMCs. Marketing margin on sale of diesel is hardly about a rupee and that on petrol is around ₹5 per litre," said Swarnendu Bhushan, co-head of research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.