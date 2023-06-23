Kotak funds invest ₹732 crore in RattanIndia Power1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II and Kotak Private Credit Fund invested ₹582 crore and ₹150 crore, respectively in RattanIndia Power
New Delhi: Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II (KSSF II) and Kotak Private Credit Fund (KPCF), managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), have invested ₹732 crore in the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of RattanIndia Power Limited (RIPL), the company said in a release.
