Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant’s four units to be completed by 2027

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant’s four units to be completed by 20271 min read . 02:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the four units of 1000 MW each of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant will be completed by 2027
“At present, Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 1&2 of 1000 MW capacity each are already in operation and the remaining four units of 1000 MW each are under construction," the minister said in the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question.
On their progressive completion, the full capacity of Kudankulam site is expected to be reached by 2027.
Singh said, the projected installed capacity of Kudankulam site is 6000 MW, comprising six nuclear power reactors of 1000 MW capacity each.
“The first two units i.e. KKNPP-1&2 (2X1000 MW) are in operation and the remaining four units i.e. KKNPP-3&4 (2X1000 MW) and KKNPP-5&6 (2X1000 MW) are under construction," he said.
The power generated by nuclear power plants (including Kudankulam nuclear power plants) is allocated by the Ministry of Power to the various beneficiary States / Union territories in the region from time to time.
According to Department of Atomic Energy, Kerala has a firm allocation of 266 MW from KKNPP-1&2 apart from the unallocated quota.
“Presently the state of Kerala has a share (firm plus unallocated) of 13.48% from KKNPP-1 (1000 MW) & 13.30% from KKNPP-2 (1000 MW). With regard to the allocation of power from units under construction, i.e. KKNPP-3&4 (2X1000 MW) & KKNPP-5&6 (2X1000 MW)," the ministry said.
The power ministry will take a decision and communicate at an appropriate time.