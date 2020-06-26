Lack of backward integration will hinder domestic solar manufacturing: Icra

The government has formulated various schemes in the last one year such as the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme which envisages installation of 12 GW solar power capacities by FY2023 with a defined sourcing requirement from domestic module manufacturers. Besides, the Ministry of Railways has a plan to meet 10-15% of its energy requirements through solar power over the medium term by setting up about 3 GW of projects on barren land available alongside the railway tracks. In addition, there has been a greater thrust on the domestic manufacturing linked orders by Ministry of New &Renewable Energy (MNRE).