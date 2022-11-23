Larsen & Toubro completes gasification plant project for Linde Engineering

NEW DELHI: Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has completed the supply of 46 process & piperack modules to Linde Engineering, Singapore, for a gasification complex.
After the commencement of operations, Linde will produce and supply hydrogen and synthesis gas from the plant.
Whole-time director & senior executive vice president (Energy), L&T, Subramanian Sarma,said, “A complete pitch gasification project was conceived to be built by Linde Engineering in modular form and shipped to Singapore for installation.
L&T’s Modular Fabrication Facility at Kattupalli on the east coast of India is equipped with robust infrastructure and machinery to handle large volumes of complex module fabrication, a dedicated marine jetty with an admirable quality and safety performance in its operations.
The Linde project had modules with various metallurgies viz. low-temperature carbon steel, low alloy, and Inconel materials totaling 34,000 Metric Tons (MT) with extensive shop-applied fireproofing and cold/hot insulation, L&T said.
“Among many other milestones, the manufacturing and shipment of large modules — the heaviest being 2,800 MT and the tallest being 51 meters (m) (equivalent of a 11- storey building) with a base footprint of 35m x 21m represent the magnitude and complexities involved," it said.
The project team followed stringent test specifications for the oxygen service apart from implementing a Clean spool policy and Flange management system across the entire scope.
The loadout and sea-fastening of all 46 Modules in 10 shipment lots was successfully completed, and the last module departed from Kattupalli on 18 October 2022.
L&T’s Energy-Hydrocarbon division offers comprehensive modular solutions, primarily for onshore and offshore oil & gas industry including deep-water SPS/SURF projects and offshore wind farm projects.
The company caters through its strategically located three Modular Fabrication Facilities at Hazira (India’s west coast), Kattupalli (India’s east coast) and Sohar (Oman).
According to L&T, these facilities have a combined annual capacity of about 200,000 MT for fabrication of large and complex Modules.
It has recently augmented manufacturing strengths by starting a new Integrated Manufacturing Facility for modules, process skids, piping, and a high-thickness Pressure Vessels Facility at Jubail in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
