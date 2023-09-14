Latin America is set to become a major oil producer this decade

Since coming to power in 2018 his administration has lavished the company with $45bn in tax breaks and other financial support. A much-touted new refinery, which may have cost up to $18bn to build—more than double the original price tag—was inaugurated last year. All told, Pemex is now a drain on the country’s coffers rather than a provider to them. With more than $100bn in debt, it is the world’s most-indebted oil company. In May its refineries operated at less than half their capacity. New reserves are located in deep water, which Pemex lacks the funding or know-how to exploit. On July 11th Reuters reported that a huge fire at an offshore platform had left two dead, and would reduce Pemex’s output by at least 2m barrels this month alone.