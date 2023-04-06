Legacy dues of discoms’ to generating companies reduced to Rs91,061 crore

NEW DELHI : The outstanding dues which were at ₹1,38,378 crore earlier declined to ₹91,061 crore as on March 28, 2023, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He further said that the government promulgated Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules 2022 on June 3, 2022, recognizing the cash flow problems arising out of outstanding receivables of gencos from the discoms and in order to increase basic payment discipline in the power sector value chain.

“These rules entail obligations upon the discoms to clear their legacy or outstanding dues as existing on June 3, 2022 in a time bound and phased manner in equated monthly installments with benefits of non-applicability of late payment surcharge after June 3 of 2022," Singh said.

“These rules also provide framework for time bound clearance of current dues through establishment of a Payment Security Mechanism and disincentives of progressive withdrawal of open access as well as power regulations if the provisions of the rules are not followed," he added.

In another reply, the minister informed that around 27,000 circuit kilometres of transmission lines will be added at an investment of Rs. 75,000 crores by 2024-25 under the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Master Plan.

‘’The capacity of National Grid is being expanded on a continuous basis to commensurate with the growth in electricity generation and electricity demand. As on 28-02-2023, Indian Transmission network includes 4,68,977 ckm of transmission lines (220kV and above voltage level) and 11,58,875 MVA of the transformation capacity in substations (220kV and above voltage level). The inter-regional capacity of the National Grid is 1,12,250 MW,‘’ the minister said.