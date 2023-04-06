Legacy dues of discoms’ to generating companies reduced to Rs91,061 crore

Legacy dues of discoms’ to generating companies reduced to Rs91,061 crore1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- RK Singh said govt promulgated Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge and Related Matters) Rules 2022 on 3 June 2022, recognizing cash flow problems arising out of outstanding receivables of gencos from discoms and in order to increase basic payment discipline in the power sector value chain
NEW DELHI : The outstanding dues which were at ₹1,38,378 crore earlier declined to ₹91,061 crore as on March 28, 2023, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R. K. Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
