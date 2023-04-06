Legacy dues of discoms’ to generating companies reduced to Rs91,061 crore

‘’The capacity of National Grid is being expanded on a continuous basis to commensurate with the growth in electricity generation and electricity demand. As on 28-02-2023, Indian Transmission network includes 4,68,977 ckm of transmission lines (220kV and above voltage level) and 11,58,875 MVA of the transformation capacity in substations (220kV and above voltage level). The inter-regional capacity of the National Grid is 1,12,250 MW,‘’ the minister said.

