Liquefied natural gas will have a less frenzied 2023

Nonetheless while China’s reopening will prove a fillip for LNG demand, it probably won’t be the key factor for prices in 2023. Natural gas made up only 8.9% of China’s overall energy demand in 2021. And China, with its massive coal power capacity and still-functioning Russian and Central Asian gas pipelines, has some clear alternatives to pricey LNG. China’s natural gas imports by pipeline were 33% higher last year than in 2020, according to data provider CEIC, while LNG imports were 5% lower.