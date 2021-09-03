Lithium booms in the battle for electric-vehicle batteries

Another complication: Given the current semiconductor shortage and broad inflationary pressures, car makers are more laser-focused than ever on having multiple sources for key inputs. U.S. manufacturers might want to talk up partnerships with local lithium suppliers: Tesla has a deal with Piedmont Lithium, which is scoping out a mine in North Carolina, and General Motors said in July that it was investing in a Californian lithium project. But they can hardly afford to exclude big Chinese players like Ganfeng and Tianqi from their EV procurement networks in the race to increase output and drive down costs.