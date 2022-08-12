‘Little rupee impact on renewable cos with $5 bn foreign debt’2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:39 AM IST
- Indian sponsors have increasingly used options to hedge their foreign-exchange exposure in the past two years
MUMBAI : Hedging strategies, stronger underlying credit profiles and parent company guarantees will limit the impact of rupee depreciation on the credit ratings of Indian renewable energy companies that have outstanding offshore bonds to service, international credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said.