The prices of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have increased by 37% from April 2021 to February 2022, says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said in the Parliament. Additionally, LPG prices have increased 37% in the last six months, according to the Petroleum Minister.

This comes at a time when India is buying more volumes of crude oil from Russia but it is still less than 1% of the total oil imports, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said earlier this week.

Further, he said India bought 419,000 tonnes of crude oil from Russia during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year that began in April 2020, which was 0.2 per cent of the total import of 175.9 million tonnes.

In 2020-21, India imported 633,000 tonnes of 0.3% while in 2019-20 the purchases were 2.93 million tonnes or 1.3% of total imports, he said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of Indian firms picking up distressed Russian cargoes being offered at deep discounts. While Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has bought 3 million barrels through a trader, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has picked up 2 million barrels.

"We require a total of 5 million barrels per day. That is our (crude oil) consumption. 60 per cent of it comes from the Gulf," he said. "Even if we were to scale these up considerably, it would still be a drop, literally a drop, in a larger bucket."

Stating that oil imports from Russia are "minuscule", he said, "even now, the total amount contracted will be less than three days' supply from Russia to India and that also spread over the next three to four months."

On the US, Puri said India has a robust bilateral energy relationship with Washington.

In the financial year 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), India imported 14 million tonnes of crude from the United States, representing 7.3 per cent of total imports.

"In the current year, based on our imports from the United States and if I look at the projection, these are likely to go up from 14 million tonnes to 16.8 million tonnes or a value of about USD 10 billion of imports of crude oil from the US," he said.

Adding imports of LNG and coal, the trade will be close to USD 13.5 billion, he said. "So, it is a robust relationship on the energy front, and I see this continuing for some time."

On the impact of western sanctions on Indian investment in Russia, the minister said Indian state oil firms have invested USD 16 billion in oil and gas projects in Russia.

Some multinationals including ExxonMobil and Shell have announced exit from the Russian projects after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

This, Puri said, is nuanced. "Some have indicated an intent to exit. Others have said they will not make a fresh investment. But, as I said, we are monitoring the situation."

Discussions are happening at the highest levels of those companies. "I have no doubt that if those companies were to exit finally and if there are economic opportunities, that become available, we will, certainly, look at all those possibilities."

ONGC Videsh Ltd has a 20 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-I project in Far East Russia from where the operator ExxonMobil has announced exit.

"We got worried when we read those reports because if the operator is exiting, then the facilities' production will be undermined. But we were told that no. Production facilities will continue," he said.

On the four-month freeze on petrol and diesel prices despite the cost of raw material (crude oil) climbing from USD 81-82 per barrel to USD 111 on Monday, he said the concerned oil firms will take a decision.

(With inputs from agencies)

