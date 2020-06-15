LNG terminal owners GAIL, Petronet join India’s first gas trading platform

“It seems like the most opportune time because there is a very strong push by the government to make India into a gas-based economy. From an energy perspective, gas in India is a very small fraction of the overall energy basket right now and they want to take it to at least close to 3X of that or two and a half, for the goals of next 8 to 10 years. And so if we can partner all the powers to be and all the authorities to be and all the prayers, if we can partner the entire ecosystem, there is a scope for huge amount of growth as well," Srivastava said.