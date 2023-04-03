‘Local manufacturing to be priority in India's quest for supply chain diversification for energy transition’

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines said that the majority of critical mineral reserves are in 15 countries. “The human race has fought many crises – whether the Ozone layer depleting, the Covid pandemic or the energy crisis in the 1970s. I am sure we will be able to address the criticality of minerals too and the Indian government is working towards making the country secure," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}