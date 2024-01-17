Low prices drive down India’s net oil and gas import bill to $89.9 bn in Apr-Dec
Interestingly, India’s dependence on imported crude oil escalated to 87.5% by December's end, a slight increase from 87% in the same period last year
New Delhi: India's net oil and gas import bill fell a significant 21% year-on-year during April-December of the current fiscal year, with the total dropping to a $89.9 billion, primarily due to lower energy prices.
Next Story
₹1,665.4-2.95%
₹143.650.31%
₹465.551.44%
₹72.410.9%
₹311.55-0.71%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message