Low wind speed impacts wind power generation, says ICRA

New Delhi: The power generation performance of ICRA monitored wind power portfolio has been adversely impacted due to lower wind speeds.

Mint reported on 1 October last year that India’s wind power generation has been down around 40% during the peak wind season that begins in June and ends in September, and has impacted the firms having major wind power portfolios.

“The power generation performance of the ICRA-monitored wind power portfolio of 3.2 GW was adversely impacted during FY2021 primarily because of lower wind speeds with only 11% of the capacities exceeding their respective P-90 estimates compared to 34% and 48% in FY2020 and FY2019 respectively," ICRA said in a statement.

With the peak season accounting for three-fourth of India’s annual wind power generation, not only could this throw a spanner in the works for one of the world’s largest wind energy programme, but also affect the ongoing deals and investments in the space.

“The underperformance in generation for some of the wind IPPs can also be attributed to grid curtailments as seen in few states and operating issues for projects with certain OEMs," the statement added.

Climate change has impacted India’s green economy. This decline during June-September was registered across the major wind bearing areas of the western region states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Goa; and the southern region states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. Due to climate change, rainfall patterns and warming are changing, along with the changes in the wind regime, leading to variability in wind-speeds.

“Nonetheless, the performance of majority of ICRA-monitored wind IPPs has improved in H1 FY2022 on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, which is expected to lead to improved wind PLFs in FY2022 over FY2021. On the other hand, the performance of ICRA-monitored solar portfolio of 3.3 GW has been stable with about 52% of the sample capacity performing better than the estimated PLF in FY2021, which is like the previous two years," the statement said.

PLF is a measure of output of a power plant, with a higher PLF indicating more output at a lower cost.

“The PLF variability risk is relatively lower for solar power projects compared to wind projects as observed from the generation data for ICRA-monitored portfolio over the past few years. Moreover, the wind power projects are exposed to seasonality in generation with majority of the generation reported during the high wind season from May to September," Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, ICRA said in the statement.

India is running what will become the world’s largest clean energy programme, with an aim of having 175 GW of clean energy capacity by 2022. This has placed a need for a projected investment requirement of around $80 billion by 2022 and $300 billion till 2030.

“The median PLF in the key wind power generating states of AP, Gujarat, and Maharashtra has dropped by 15-20% in FY2021 on a Y-o-Y basis. The drop for the wind assets in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh is relatively lower. On the other hand, the median PLF for wind assets in Rajasthan and TN has remained flat," the statement said.

