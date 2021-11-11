Low wind speed impacts wind power generation, says ICRA

“Nonetheless, the performance of majority of ICRA-monitored wind IPPs has improved in H1 FY2022 on a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis, which is expected to lead to improved wind PLFs in FY2022 over FY2021. On the other hand, the performance of ICRA-monitored solar portfolio of 3.3 GW has been stable with about 52% of the sample capacity performing better than the estimated PLF in FY2021, which is like the previous two years," the statement said.