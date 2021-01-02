LPG cylinder booking: Now give missed call to this number to book your cylinder

Booking a cooking gas LPG refill cylinder is just a missed call away for Indane Gas consumers. Indian Oil LPG customers anywhere in the country can use a single missed call number -- 8454955555 -- for refill booking, an official statement said on Friday.

Booking refills via missed calls is a faster way to book with customers not having to hold calls for a long time.

Also, no call charges are levied to customers as compared to IVRS calls where normal call rates are applicable.

This facility will be of immense help to people who are not adept with IVRS or old age customers as well as those in rural areas, the statement said.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the missed call facility for LPG consumers at an event in Bhubaneshwar.

"In line with PM Narendra Modi's vision for a Digital India, these consumer-centric initiatives will make LPG refill booking and new connection registration more convenient and free of cost. This will benefit consumers, especially the elderly and those from rural areas," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

He also rolled out the second phase of world-class premium grade petrol (Octane 100), branded as XP100 by Indian Oil, for high-end cars.

In this second phase, Indian Oil Corporation's branded XP100, which was last month launched in the national capital, was rolled out in seven more cities -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Indore and Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The missed call service for getting a new LPG connection was also launched in Bhubaneswar and will soon be extended to all over the country.

"XP 100 was rolled out in 7 more cities today- Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Chennai,Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi and Kolkata. Earlier in the 1st phase XP 100 was launched in 10 cities, including in Delhi. This is one more step towards our efforts to improve ease-of-living for citizens," he added.

The minister congratulated Indian Oil for developing "customer-centric,

environment-friendly products and services"."Congratulate @IndianOilcl for leading from the front in constantly innovating and developing customer-centric, environment-friendly and best in class products and services. These initiatives are reflective of the spirit of AatmaNirbharBharat," he said

