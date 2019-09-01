LPG cylinder gets costlier in Delhi from today

New Delhi: A month after cutting the price of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders by over ₹62, state-run fuel retailers on Sunday raised the price of non-subsidised cooking gas by ₹15.50.

The price of non-subsidised LPG, which consumers buy after exhausting their annual quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at subsidised rates, was today hiked to ₹590 from ₹574.5.

The monthly 25 paise per litre increase in kerosene price continued for the 26th month in a row.

The new rates are with effect from today as LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month. The prices were hiked due to rise in input cost following the appreciation of US dollar against the Indian rupee.

Simultaneously, oil firms also revised the price of ATF or air turbine fuel.

The Jet fuel price was cut by about 1% to a four-month low on softening international oil prices, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The ATF price in Delhi was cut by ₹596.62 per kilolitre or 0.9%, to ₹62,698.86 per kilo liter. This is the third straight monthly price reduction.

Jet fuel prices were last cut by 5.8% or ₹3,806.44 per kl on 1 August.

State-owned fuel marketing companies revise ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on average of benchmark international oil price in the previous month.