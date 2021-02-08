LPG cylinder price: Here is how much you pay for cooking gas in your city now

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been hiked. Almost all the household in India has an LPG connection and it is mainly used for cooking purpose. An increase in LPG prices will affect the common man in general. According to Indian Oil Corporation, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will now cost ₹719, while it will be ₹745 in Kolkata, and RS 735 in Chennai. Before the hike, the same cost ₹694 in Delhi and Mumbai, ₹720.50 in Kolkata and ₹710 in Chennai. These rates are effective from 4 February 2021.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros effective 15 December:

Delhi - ₹719

Kolkata - ₹745

Mumbai - ₹719

Chennai - ₹735

In December 2020, oil companies had increased LPG prices twice and in January 2021, the LPG price was kept unchanged. So, in February 2021, it was expected that oil companies would increase LPG prices.

The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.

The government of India is currently providing subsidy on the sale of domestic LPG cylinders to the consumers. The subsidy amount is directly credited to the individual's bank account after the purchase of the cylinder.

