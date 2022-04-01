A 19 kg LPG cylinder was available in Delhi on 1 March for ₹2,012, which was reduced to ₹2,003 on 22 March. But from today it will cost ₹2,253 in Delhi. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out ₹2,351 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of ₹2,087, and in Mumbai, a person will have to spend ₹2,205 from ₹1,955 from today to purchase a 19-kg cooking gas cylinder. At the same time, instead of ₹2,138, a customer will have to spend ₹2,406 in Chennai from today.