LPG cylinder price hike: Cooking gas becomes costlier by 250 from today. Check latest rates

LPG cylinder price hike: Cooking gas becomes costlier by 250 from today. Check latest rates

LPG cylinder prices have been hiked on April 1
1 min read . 07:53 AM IST Livemint

LPG gas price hike: In the past two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price hiked by 346/cylinder

LPG cylinder prices have been hiked by over 250 from April 1. The cost of a 19-kg gas cylinder price has climbed to 2,253 in Delhi on Friday. In the past two months, the price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder price hiked by 346/cylinder. Earlier on March 1, the rate of a 19 kg commercial cylinder was increased by 105 and then on March 22, its price was reduced by 9.

But there is a relief that this increase in prices has not happened in domestic LPG cylinders, but commercial gas cylinders.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

Today (April 1) i.e. even on the first day of the new financial year, domestic LPG cylinders are available for 949.50 in Delhi, 976 in Kolkata, 949.50 in Mumbai, and 965.50 in Chennai.

A 19 kg LPG cylinder was available in Delhi on 1 March for 2,012, which was reduced to 2,003 on 22 March. But from today it will cost 2,253 in Delhi. Whereas, in Kolkata, a consumer will have to shell out 2,351 for a 19-kg cylinder instead of 2,087, and in Mumbai, a person will have to spend 2,205 from 1,955 from today to purchase a 19-kg cooking gas cylinder. At the same time, instead of 2,138, a customer will have to spend 2,406 in Chennai from today.

