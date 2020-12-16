The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been hiked. The Central government on Tuesday announced the increase in the price of LPG gas cylinders yet again. After the latest hike, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for domestic use increased by ₹50.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will now cost ₹694, while it will be ₹720.50 in Kolkata, and ₹710 in Chennai. Before the hike, the same cost ₹594 in Delhi, ₹620.50 in Kolkata, ₹594 in Mumbai and ₹610 in Chennai. These rates are effective from 15 December.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros effective 15 December:

Delhi - ₹694

Kolkata - ₹720.50

Mumbai - ₹694

Chennai - ₹710

The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.

LPG cylinder price in metros (subsidised) Metros Prices Delhi 694 Kolkata 720.5 Mumbai 694 Chennai 710 LPG cylinder price in metros (non-subsidised) Metros Prices Delhi 1332 Kolkata 1387.5 Mumbai 1280.5 Chennai 1446.5

Earlier, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG with subsidy was ₹644 in Delhi and Mumbai. In Kolkata, it was ₹670.50, and it was ₹660 in Chennai.

Moreover, the price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder was hiked by 54.50 a cylinder in the national capital.

The government gives 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users.

Last month, oil companies implemented a major change in the home delivery of LPG cylinders.

