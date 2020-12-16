According to Indian Oil Corporation, a non-subsidised 14.2 kg gas cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will now cost ₹694, while it will be ₹720.50 in Kolkata, and ₹710 in Chennai. Before the hike, the same cost ₹594 in Delhi, ₹620.50 in Kolkata, ₹594 in Mumbai and ₹610 in Chennai. These rates are effective from 15 December.