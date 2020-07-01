LPG cylinder price hiked today for second consecutive month. Check latest rates

Last month, the retail selling price of LPG in Delhi was hiked by ₹11.50 per cylinder. The current spate of rate hike comes after three consecutive months of rate cuts which made LPG cylinders cheaper by ₹277. In February, LPG cylinder rates had gone upto ₹858.50 (Delhi) but in March, as coronavirus fears started to impact global fuel demand, the rate went down to ₹805.50. In May, LPG price was reduced from ₹744 to ₹581.50 per cylinder as the energy market went into a bear mode.