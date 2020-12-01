LPG Cylinder price left unchanged for this month. Check latest rates here

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders was left unchanged today. LPG cylinder prices are reviewed on the first day of every month and depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, prices can go up or down.

With effect from 1 December, the price of non-subsidised LPG remained at ₹594 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.

Here are the current prices of Indane non-subsidised LPG in the four metros effective 1 December:

Delhi - ₹594.00

Kolkata - ₹620.50

Mumbai - ₹594.00

Chennai - ₹610.00

Non-subsidised LPG is the most expensive in Kolkata, where a consumer has to pay ₹620.50 for each refill, followed by Chennai at ₹610 per cylinder. In Delhi and Mumbai each, the rate is ₹594 per cylinder .

The government gives 12 cooking gas (LPG) cylinders of 14.2-kg each to households in a year at a subsidised rate. This subsidy is directly paid into the bank accounts of the users.

The subsidy is paid in advance and consumers use this to buy LPG refills that are available only at market price from dealers of oil marketing companies -- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Last month, oil companies implemented a major change in the home delivery of LPG Cylinders. Consumers who book a LPG cylinder, now have to furnish a one-time password (OTP). Oil companies have implemented Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the customers opting for home delivery of LPG Cylinders

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via