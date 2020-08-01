LPG cylinder price left unchanged for this month. Check latest rates here

Last month, LPG rates were hiked by Re 1 a cylinder in Delhi and ₹3.5 in Mumbai while in June the rate hike was of ₹11.50. In February, LPG cylinder rates had gone upto ₹858.50 (Delhi) but in March, as coronavirus fears hit global fuel demand, rates went down to ₹805.50. In May, LPG price was cut from ₹744 to ₹581.50 per cylinder as the energy market went into a bear mode.