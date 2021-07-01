Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) today increased the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Price of domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy increased by ₹25.50 per cylinder with effect from today. Domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost ₹834.50 in Delhi. Price of 19 kg cylinder has also been increased by ₹76 and will cost ₹1,550 in Delhi, according to news agency ANI, quoting sources.

After the increase now the cooking gas in Mumbai and Delhi will be available for ₹834.5 per 14.2 kg cylinder as compared to ₹809 per 14.2kg cylinder earlier.

Based on the international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of US dollar and rupee, LPG cylinder rates are revised at the beginning of each month.

Latest LPG cylinder rates (Indane - non-subsidised 14.2 kg):

Delhi -- ₹834.50

Kolkata -- ₹861

Mumbai -- ₹ 834.50

Chennai -- ₹ 850.50

The increase is applicable across all categories, including subsidised and non-subsidised users.

LPG is available only at one rate, market price, across the country. The government, however, gives a small subsidy to select customers.

However, this subsidy has been eliminated in metros and major cities through successive price increases over the past couple of years. So, in places like Delhi, there is no subsidy paid to customers since May 2020 and all LPG users pay the market price, which currently is ₹834.50.

An oil company official said a small subsidy is paid to customers in remote and far-flung areas to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges.

Meanwhile, International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude soared past the $75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019.

