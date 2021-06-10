The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas today in a statementsaid that it is soon going to launched a new facility in which the LPG customers will have a choice deciding which distributors they want their LPG cylinders to refill from.

The new facility will help the customers to choose their “Delivering Distributor" from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC).In the pilot phase, which will be launched shortly, this facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi.

Digital LPG Portability: How it works

While booking a LPG refill through mobile app/customer portal using registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating shall be displayed. The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery. The service will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice, but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings.

Digital LPG services

The Oil Marketing Companies under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are constantly upgrading their facilities to provide a seamless digital experience to the customers.The need for contactless transactions has been amplified in view of the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Leveraging technology, OMCs have adopted the following digital initiatives to help customers to book and pay for their LPG refills through digital platforms:

Mode Indane Bharat Gas HPGas Portal and Mobile App: Customers can book refill, update personal records, apply for portability, transfer of connection, address change and all other refill related services. https://cx.indianoil.in and IndianOil One mobile app https://my.ebharatgas.com and Hello BPCL mobile app https://myhpgas.in and HP Pay mobile app Refill Booking through IVRS and SMS number: 77189 55555 7715012345 / 7718012345 List of state wise telephone numbers- https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/hpanytime Refill Booking through Missed Call 84549 55555 7710955555 9493602222 WhatsApp 75888 88824 1800224344 9222201122

Apart from the above digital modes, customers can also book their LPG refills through the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms. Additionally customers can book their refills and make payments through popular e-commerce Apps viz. Amazon, Paytm etc. also.

LPG connection Portability for LPG consumers

The facility of Online Transfer of LPG connection to another distributor serving in the same area has been provided to LPG customers through respective OMCs web-portals as well as their Mobile Apps.

Customers using their registered login can choose a distributor of their OMC from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection. Source distributor has the option to contact the customer and persuade him/her. If the customer is convinced, he/she can withdraw the portability request within the stipulated time of 3 days. Otherwise, the connection gets transferred to the target distributor automatically.

Therefore, the customer can avail online portability to another distributor of the same company operating in the same market without visiting the distributorship. The facility is free of cost and there is no fee or transfer charges payable for this facility. 55759 portability requests have been successfully completed by OMCs in May 2021.

