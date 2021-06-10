Customers using their registered login can choose a distributor of their OMC from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection
The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas today in a statementsaid that it is soon going to launched a new facility in which the LPG customers will have a choice deciding which distributors they want their LPG cylinders to refill from.
The new facility will help the customers to choose their “Delivering Distributor" from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC).In the pilot phase, which will be launched shortly, this facility will be available in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi.
While booking a LPG refill through mobile app/customer portal using registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating shall be displayed. The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery. The service will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice, but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings.
Digital LPG services
The Oil Marketing Companies under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are constantly upgrading their facilities to provide a seamless digital experience to the customers.The need for contactless transactions has been amplified in view of the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Leveraging technology, OMCs have adopted the following digital initiatives to help customers to book and pay for their LPG refills through digital platforms:
Mode
Indane
Bharat Gas
HPGas
Portal and Mobile App: Customers can book refill, update personal records, apply for portability, transfer of connection, address change and all other refill related services.
https://cx.indianoil.in and IndianOil One mobile app
https://my.ebharatgas.com and Hello BPCL mobile app
https://myhpgas.in and HP Pay mobile app
Refill Booking through IVRS and SMS number:
77189 55555
7715012345 / 7718012345
List of state wise telephone numbers- https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/hpanytime
Refill Booking through Missed Call
84549 55555
7710955555
9493602222
WhatsApp
75888 88824
1800224344
9222201122
Apart from the above digital modes, customers can also book their LPG refills through the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms. Additionally customers can book their refills and make payments through popular e-commerce Apps viz. Amazon, Paytm etc. also.
The facility of Online Transfer of LPG connection to another distributor serving in the same area has been provided to LPG customers through respective OMCs web-portals as well as their Mobile Apps.
Customers using their registered login can choose a distributor of their OMC from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection. Source distributor has the option to contact the customer and persuade him/her. If the customer is convinced, he/she can withdraw the portability request within the stipulated time of 3 days. Otherwise, the connection gets transferred to the target distributor automatically.
Therefore, the customer can avail online portability to another distributor of the same company operating in the same market without visiting the distributorship. The facility is free of cost and there is no fee or transfer charges payable for this facility. 55759 portability requests have been successfully completed by OMCs in May 2021.
