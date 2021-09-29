Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Energy >L&T in talks to merge power business with Sembcorp India

L&T in talks to merge power business with Sembcorp India

The transaction could value the combined power business of L&T and Sembcorp India at around $4.5 billion including debt, one of the people said.
1 min read . 12:12 PM IST Baiju Kalesh and Anto Antony, Bloomberg

L&T is considering moving as much as 10,000 crore of debt to the merged entity: Report

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is in talks to merge its thermal power business with the Indian unit of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries Ltd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The share-swap deal will help India’s largest engineering conglomerate pare debt, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. The transaction could value the combined business at around $4.5 billion including debt, one of the people said.

L&T is considering moving as much as 10,000 crore ($1.3 billion) of debt to the merged entity, according to the person. It may eventually seek a separate listing for the power business after the deal, the person said.

Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential transaction could change or talks could fall apart, the people said.

A representative for L&T didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, while a representative for Sembcorp couldn’t immediately comment. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

