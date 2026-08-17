L&T clinches ₹15,000 crore Middle East contract, boosts offshore energy order book

Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) energy arm, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore), has secured an ‘Ultra Mega order’ valued at more than ₹15,000 crore from a prestigious client in the Middle East, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.
The contract involves the development of multiple offshore facilities and marks a significant addition to LTEH Offshore’s order book. The company did not disclose the identity of the client or provide further financial details about the project.
"The award reinforces LTEH Offshore's long-standing presence in the Middle East and reflects the confidence placed by customers in its ability to deliver large and complex offshore projects safely, on schedule and to the highest quality standards," Larsen and Toubro said in its press release.
T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director, Senior Executive Vice President & Head - Energy Hydrocarbon Division, Larsen & Toubro, said: "The order represents one of the most significant offshore developments currently underway in the Middle East and underscores the growing investments being made to meet future energy demand. The scale and complexity of the project call for deep engineering expertise, integrated project execution capabilities and flawless coordination across multiple workstreams. We are proud to contribute to the development of critical energy infrastructure that will support the region's long-term growth ambitions."
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore is a specialised business vertical of Larsen & Toubro that provides end-to-end EPCIC — Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning — solutions for oil, gas and energy-transition projects globally.
The business has capabilities across both shallow- and deep-water projects and has executed several complex offshore developments in the Middle East and other international markets.
According to L&T, LTEH Offshore’s operations are supported by integrated in-house engineering, project management, procurement, fabrication and installation capabilities, along with a dedicated fleet of offshore vessels.
Over the last four decades, the business has built extensive experience in executing a broad range of offshore projects. These include fixed offshore platforms, subsea pipelines and structures, brownfield upgrades and modifications, deep-water subsea infrastructure, as well as decommissioning programmes.
The latest order further strengthens L&T’s presence in the international offshore energy sector and underscores the company’s ability to undertake large-scale and technically challenging projects.
"With multiple offshore facilities, subsea infrastructure and substantial fabrication requirements, this project exemplifies the scale and complexity of offshore developments that LTEH Offshore is uniquely positioned to deliver," Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President & Head - L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore, said. He added further that the company's integrated EPCIC approach, supported by world-class engineering, fabrication and marine capabilities, enables us to execute such projects with certainty, efficiency and a strong focus on safety and quality.
L&T shares were trading 0.30% higher on the National Stock Exchange as of 3:04 PM on Monday.
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