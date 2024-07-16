Macquarie, JSW Group, Actis line up to buy O2 Power in $1-billion deal
Summary
- O2, a renewable energy platform, is currently owned by European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s state-owned fund v.
- EQT and Temasek have invested $500 million in O2 Power and hold 51% and 49% of the company, respectively.
NEW DELHI : Macquarie Group, one of the largest foreign infrastructure investors in India, JSW Group’s JSW Neo Energy, and Actis Llp have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to buy renewable energy platform O2 Power in a deal with an equity value of around $1 billion, said two people aware of the development.