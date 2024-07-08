Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai: Check latest rates

Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai: Check latest rates

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee

Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai, the price hike comes after IGL and Gujarat Gas

Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai

Mahanagar Gas Limited increased the prices for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) on Monday, July 8 in and around the city of Mumbai. The price hike of 1.50 per kilogram for CNG and 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for PNG is effective from midnight tonight July 9.

