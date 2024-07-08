Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai: Check latest rates
Mahanagar Gas increases CNG and domestic PNG prices in Mumbai, the price hike comes after IGL and Gujarat Gas
Mahanagar Gas Limited increased the prices for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) on Monday, July 8 in and around the city of Mumbai. The price hike of ₹1.50 per kilogram for CNG and ₹1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for PNG is effective from midnight tonight July 9.
