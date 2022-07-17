Bill likely to make use of clean energy compulsory3 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:06 AM IST
The bill seeks to provide a regulatory framework for carbon trading in India, encouraging renewables consumption
The bill seeks to provide a regulatory framework for carbon trading in India, encouraging renewables consumption
NEW DELHI : The government plans to introduce amendments to the Energy Conservation Act in the Parliament’s monsoon session to put in place enabling provisions to make the use of clean energy, including green hydrogen, mandatory and to institute a regulatory framework for carbon trading, two people aware of the development said.