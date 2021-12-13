Marginal gap between India’s energy requirement and supply: Coal ministry

New Delhi: India’s overall power supply position has only a marginal gap of about 0.5% between energy requirement and the energy supplied, according to the union coal ministry.

“Even this marginal gap is generally on account of factors, other than inadequacy of power in the country for the following reasons, i.e. constraints in distribution network, financial constraints, commercial reasons, outage of generating units, etc.," Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today, according to statement from union coal ministry.

This comes in the backdrop of fuel stocks at coal-fuelled power projects building up after depleting to 7.23 million tonnes (mt) on 8 October. India’s power plants burn around 1.85-1.87 mt of coal every day to generate electricity.

“Due to increased demand of power, less power generation by imported coal based power plants and some interruption in supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT (sufficient for 4 days) as on 8th October, 2021. Subsequently with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 18.5 MT (sufficient for 10 days) as on 05.12.2021," the statement said.

The depleted fuel stocks at power plants have led to concerns about a possible electricity shortage. This assumes significance given that coal-fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 gigawatt (GW) remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

