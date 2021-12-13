Marginal gap between India’s energy requirement and supply: Coal ministry

“Due to increased demand of power, less power generation by imported coal based power plants and some interruption in supply of coal due to heavy rains, the coal stock at the power plants depleted to 7.2 MT (sufficient for 4 days) as on 8th October, 2021. Subsequently with increased coal supplies, the coal stock has started increasing and has now reached 18.5 MT (sufficient for 10 days) as on 05.12.2021," the statement said.