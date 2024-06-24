Masdar, AIIB, Sojitz, Mitsubishi, Gentari, IFC eye Hygenco stake in $400 mn deal
Summary
- The fundraising will help Hygenco, which plans to develop 10 GW of production and distribution assets by 2030, complete its portfolio.
NEW DELHI : Several companies have evinced interest in acquiring 49% stake in Gurugram-based green hydrogen manufacturer Hygenco Green Energies Pvt. Ltd for an estimated equity value of around $400 million, two people aware of the development said, adding that some potential buyers may be aiming for an even higher stake.