Mega-polluter China believes it is a climate saviour

China is not only supplying these technologies, it is driving demand for them. More than half of its electricity is still generated by coal. But last year Chinese firms plugged some 300 gigawatts of wind- and solar-power capacity into the grid, nearly two-thirds of the amount installed globally. (For comparison, Britain’s total power capacity is 100 gigawatts.) In June the world’s biggest solar farm came online in western China. It covers an area twice the size of Manhattan. China is also building more nuclear-power plants than any other country. Last year global spending on the deployment of clean-energy technologies came to $1.8trn, according to BloombergNEF, of which 38% occurred in China (see chart 2).