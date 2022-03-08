MEIL expedites oil rig delivery to ONGC

K. Satya Narayana, technical head, Rigs Project, MEIL, said, "As the Covid-19 is in endemic stage, we have expedited the manufacturing of rigs and their deliveries as promised. The company is playing a vital role in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. These state-of-the-art oil rigs will have the world’s best and most advanced hydraulic technology features. As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use. MEIL is the first private player in India in manufacturing highly efficient oil drilling rigs with indigenous technology under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives."