MEIL expedites oil rig delivery to ONGC

New Delhi: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has expedited the delivery of rigs and handing over of a 2,000-HP land drilling rig to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's (ONGC) Rajahmundry asset.
This is a state-of-the-art indigenous oil rig and can give performance equal to a 3,000-HP traditional rig. This indigenous rig is being operated successfully, and it can drill up to 6,000 metres (6 km) deep into the earth, the company said.
As of now, MEIL has supplied 10 land drilling rigs to ONGC. While three of them are already operational, seven are in the final stage of installation and commissioning and these will be operational in four-five weeks across various onshore ONGC fields.
MEIL has also supplied the first lot of five workover rigs to the Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Ankleshwar, Agartala and Shibsagar fields of ONGC.
MEIL received an order for 47 rigs from ONGC in competitive bidding. Out of these, 20 are workover rigs, and 27 are land drilling rigs. The 20 workover rigs include 12 of 50-MT capacity, four rigs are of 100 MT, and the remaining four have a capacity of 150 MT each.
MEIL will be manufacturing and supplying the rigs to ONGC assets in Assam (Sibsagar, Jorhat), Andhra Pradesh (Rajahmundry), Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Ankaleshwar, Mehasana and Cambay), Tripura (Agartala) and Tamil Nadu (Karaikal).
Despite covid-19, MEIL is committed to completing the project with its expertise, dedication and hard work. The problem of getting components from global suppliers is still persisting, however, the supply chain of the industry is slowly recovering which is helping in the timely delivery of the rigs.
K. Satya Narayana, technical head, Rigs Project, MEIL, said, "As the Covid-19 is in endemic stage, we have expedited the manufacturing of rigs and their deliveries as promised. The company is playing a vital role in the energy sector, both upstream and downstream. These state-of-the-art oil rigs will have the world’s best and most advanced hydraulic technology features. As the energy prices soar, the advanced rigs are very crucial for Indian energy sector to drill the oil and gas wells faster and increase the oil and gas production for domestic use. MEIL is the first private player in India in manufacturing highly efficient oil drilling rigs with indigenous technology under the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives."
