Mumbai: Eight hours after a fire broke out in stormwater drainage of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) Ltd's Uran oil and gas processing plant on Tuesday, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), the natural gas distributor to Mumbai and its suburban areas, began restoring supplies to various compressed natural gas stations in Mumbai.

Supply to industrial and commercial customers across MGL’s network is getting progressively normalized, MGL said in a press statement.

"The gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station at Wadala has been partially restored and the gas supply at various CNG stations in Mumbai and to industrial and commercial customers across MGL’s network is getting progressively normalized," MGL said.

Several CNG stations were shut in Mumbai after a massive blaze at an ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai’s Uran hit gas supply. Four people were killed in the blaze.

"We are extremely sad to have lost four precious lives — three CISF jawans and a senior ONGC officer — in the unfortunate fire incident in Uran plant today in spite of valiant efforts made to contain the blaze in less than two hours time. ONGC expresses its heartfelt condolence to bereaved families," the company tweeted.

In another tweet, ONGC said the fire broke out around 7 am and claimed that there had been no impact on oil processing, adding, however, that gas was being diverted to the company's Hazira plant.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

The Uran plant processes oil and gas from the Mumbai High fields, ONGC’s biggest-producing western offshore fields.