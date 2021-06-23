Middle East's share of India's oil imports hits 25-month low

Premium The Middle East's share dropped to 52.7%, the lowest since April 2019 and down from 67.9% in April, the data showed

2 min read . 08:13 PM IST

Nidhi Verma, Reuters

Imports from Saudi Arabia, India's second-largest supplier after Iraq, slipped by about a quarter from a year earlier, while supplies from the United Arab Emirates, which dropped to No. 7 position from No. 3 in April, fell by 39%, the data showed