Ministry aims to enhance coal production to 1. 23 billion tonne by FY25

Presently, coal evacuation from the North Karanapura coalfield is covered by Barkakana-Daltonganj branch railway line of the East Central Railway connecting Gomoh and Dehri-on-Son via Barkakana loop. Additional railway line has been created by CCL, i.e. Tori - Shivpur (44.37km) double railway line. The development of third line on the same alignment is under construction at an additional capital of Rs. 894 Crores, which is likely to be operationalized by May2023.

