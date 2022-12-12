Ministry issues vesting orders for six coal mines

Ministry issues vesting orders for six coal mines1 min read . 09:52 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Ministry of Coal issued vesting orders for six coal mines on Monday.
The Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) for the coal mines ie., Barra, Maiki North, Alaknanda, Basantpur, Bandha North and Kasta East was signed on 17 October, 2022.
The successful bidders received the vesting orders from the Coal Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena. Through vesting order, government transfers the ownership of the mine.
“Of the six coal mines, one mine is under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015 and five mines are under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. One coal mine is fully explored and the remaining mines are partially explored ones," the Ministry of Coal said in a press release.
The PRC of fully explored mine is 1.89 million ton per annum (MTPA). The total Geological Reserve of six coal mines is 2302 MT.
“These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs. 130.08 crores calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract capital investment of Rs. 283.50 crores. It will provide employment to 2,555 people both directly and indirectly," the ministry added.
With the vesting/ allocation of these six coal mines, a total of 45 vesting/ allocation orders have been issued till date with cumulative PRC of 85 MTPA.