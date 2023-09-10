Industry
Mint Explainer: Can Africa solve world's critical mineral challenge?
Livemint 5 min read 10 Sep 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Summary
- The inclusion of the African Union into the G20 Grouping as its 21st member has given a new voice to the global south, providing an opportunity to analyse the African continent's importance in ensuring global critical mineral security.
The inclusion of the African Union into the G20 Grouping as its 21st member has given a new voice to the global south, providing an opportunity to analyse the African continent's importance in ensuring global critical mineral security.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less